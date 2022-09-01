ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ManTech International by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ManTech International by 17.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4,007.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

ManTech International Price Performance

About ManTech International

MANT opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66.

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.