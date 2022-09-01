Maurice Anthony Milikin Acquires 12,979 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,098.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.66 per share, for a total transaction of $514,747.14.

On Monday, August 15th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15.

On Monday, August 1st, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $505,272.47.

On Monday, July 25th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.36 per share, for a total transaction of $471,916.44.

On Monday, July 11th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $469,450.43.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

