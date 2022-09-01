Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,029 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.6 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 32.71 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 32.49 and a 200 day moving average of 37.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.