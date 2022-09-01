Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 678 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

