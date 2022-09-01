Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Articles

