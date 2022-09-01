Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $337,000 Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATSG. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

