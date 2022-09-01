Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $346,000 Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

NYSE LW opened at $79.53 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

