Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.24.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

