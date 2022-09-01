Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 534,417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 230,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 175,478 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,284,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.50 ($4.59) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Telefónica Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.