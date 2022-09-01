Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sprinklr by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $13,552,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $1,689,518. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Sprinklr stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

