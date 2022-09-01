Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BSJP opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

