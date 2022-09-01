Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $9,391,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 81,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $904.89 million, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.09. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

