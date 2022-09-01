Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Catalent were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 75,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $2,446,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $1,539,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $88.00 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.