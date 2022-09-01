Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 148 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.53.

PAYC opened at $351.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

