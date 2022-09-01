Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,554 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,809,000 after buying an additional 1,513,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

