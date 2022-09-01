Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 648 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after acquiring an additional 818,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,528 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GH. Piper Sandler started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

