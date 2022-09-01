Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,057 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 168,897 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Nielsen Stock Performance
NLSN opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.34. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.92.
Nielsen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 16.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.
About Nielsen
Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.
