Michael Patrick O’Shea Buys 300 Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £324 ($391.49).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 8,963 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £10,307.45 ($12,454.63).

On Friday, August 5th, Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 14,700 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £17,199 ($20,781.78).

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

LON:PMI opened at GBX 107 ($1.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £168.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,166.67. Premier Miton Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 207 ($2.50). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.81.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.