Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.3 %

MAA stock opened at $165.67 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.64.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

