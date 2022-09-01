Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $131,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

