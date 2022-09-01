Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,289,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after buying an additional 221,443 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 564.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COOP. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,610,160 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

