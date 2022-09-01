MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $118.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average of $127.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.53 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.89 and a twelve month high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

