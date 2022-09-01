Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Neogen were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Neogen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neogen by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,702,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,518,000 after buying an additional 137,459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Neogen by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 241,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neogen Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NEOG opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.