New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in New Relic were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.97.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

