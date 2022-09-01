Nick Wells Sells 32,549 Shares of JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Stock

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Rating) insider Nick Wells sold 32,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$41.80 ($29.23), for a total value of A$1,360,385.46 ($951,318.50).

JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get JB Hi-Fi alerts:

JB Hi-Fi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from JB Hi-Fi’s previous Final dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. JB Hi-Fi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

JB Hi-Fi Company Profile

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

Further Reading

