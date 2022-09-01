Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.77 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

