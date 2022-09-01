Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,820,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,267,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $86,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $52,361,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,787,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $35,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

NOK stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

