Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,665 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,475,000. Mount Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 1,610,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 640,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 1,101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

