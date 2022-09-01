Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,268 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVAX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after acquiring an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

