Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,061 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Open Lending were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 41.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Open Lending by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens lowered Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Open Lending Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.