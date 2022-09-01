Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stake Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,209,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,009,846 shares of company stock valued at $363,413,361. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.