OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

OSIS opened at $83.32 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $103.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at $48,576,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

