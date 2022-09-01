Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stake Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,988 shares of company stock worth $873,714. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ OM opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $60.33.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

