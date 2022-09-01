PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

NYSE PMT opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

