Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Plexus by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,842,000 after buying an additional 148,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $158,174.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,175.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $158,174.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,175.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $46,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,493 shares of company stock worth $2,002,168 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Stock Down 0.3 %

PLXS stock opened at $93.73 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Plexus Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

