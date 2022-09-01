PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 64,643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

