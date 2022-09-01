Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Primerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.63.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

