Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,637 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 162,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463 shares during the period.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 1.8 %

About Montrose Environmental Group

NYSE:MEG opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.