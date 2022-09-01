Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

