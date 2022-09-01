Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at about $9,697,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.04.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.79.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

