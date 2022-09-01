Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.2 %

OTTR stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.