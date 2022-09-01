Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,889,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 754.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653,143 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 466,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1,009.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 308,269 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

