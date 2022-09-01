Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average is $130.99.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

