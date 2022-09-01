Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 493 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 23.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after buying an additional 362,293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,516,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Workiva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 81,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

