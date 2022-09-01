Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after buying an additional 1,754,048 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,742,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,376,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 591.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 521,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Z opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

