Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,061 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.82.

Oak Street Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OSH stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 62,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $1,407,348.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,733,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,842,580.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,792,302.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 62,800 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $1,407,348.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,733,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,842,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,198,523 shares of company stock worth $205,484,525 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.



