Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 4,426 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 115.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 266.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,716.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 32,348 shares of company stock valued at $111,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.22. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

