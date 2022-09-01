Profund Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 248,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 427,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Insider Activity

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.