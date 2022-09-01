Profund Advisors LLC Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock worth $15,924,562 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amcor Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

