Profund Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Harmonic Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

